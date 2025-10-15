State House guard death exposes security lapses

56 year old Kithuka Kimunyi who shot and killed a GSU officer with a bow and arrow at statehouse arraigned at Kibera law courts on 14th October 2025. [David Gichuru,Standard]

That a man armed with nothing more than a bow and arrow could walk across Nairobi’s heavily guarded Dennis Pritt Road and fatally wound a police officer at the gates of State House, one of Kenya’s most fortified installations, exposes a troubling national security lapse.

The shocking incident has now raised unsettling questions about how such a primitive weapon could breach the defenses of Kenya’s presidential residence, a facility guarded around the clock by elite officers. Security observers warn that lapses of this nature are too grave for the country to ignore.