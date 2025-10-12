Boniface Mwangi claims bullet was planted in his luggage

Activist Boniface Mwangi claims the move was a plot to implicate him in criminal activities. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Human rights activist Boniface Mwangi has alleged that a used bullet casing was planted in his luggage while travelling from Nairobi to Kilifi County on October 9, 2025.

Mwangi said he had packed his own carry-on bag and passed through two security checks at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). However, moments before boarding, airport staff took his bag and issued him a luggage slip.

Upon arrival at Malindi Airport, Mwangi retrieved the bag and later discovered a spent cartridge tucked between his clothes as he headed to his hotel.

“The bullet casing was on top of a pair of shorts my daughter had ironed for me the night before. It must have been slipped in when the bag was briefly out of my possession,” he said.

Mwangi described the incident as a direct threat to his life and claimed it was part of a wider plot to frame him. He noted that he had opted not to report the matter to police after being advised by lawyers and human rights defenders, citing fear of arrest.

“For safety, I reported the incident to a human rights organization, took photos and a video, and shared them with trusted people and my legal team,” he stated.

The activist said the alleged attempt to implicate him reflects ongoing efforts to intimidate him.

“My life is in danger. The attempts to silence and harass me have become more direct,” Mwangi said, adding that he would not be cowed into silence.