KPA workers split amid demand for pay increase

Dock Workers Union Secretary General Simon Sang. [File, Standard]

Sharp divisions have hit the giant Dock Workers Union (DWU) ahead of crucial negotiations for a 60 per cent salary increase.

On Thursday, one faction protested against DWU Secretary General Simon Sang’s call for a demonstration to push for speedy negotiations for the salary hike and a better medical scheme.

But Sang claimed some union officials and members were being used by Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management to weaken the union, which represents 6000 workers, and vowed to raise the matter with President William Ruto.

“We do not want the management to interfere with the union affairs. Those opposing me are being used to weaken the union,” Sang said.

He said the union had proposed a 60 per cent salary hike so as to be at the same pay scale as Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) workers because both corporations are making profits.

Sang also argued that a pay hike would compensate port workers for the huge deductions for the Social Health Authority (SHA) and the affordable housing scheme.

He argued that the demonstration he was calling for was meant to pile the necessary pressure on the KPA management to go for negotiations, as talks for a new Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) have been delayed for two years.

But DWU National Treasurer Kibibi Omery and Assistant Secretary General Sulman Owour opposed Sang’s demonstrations or strikes at the port of Mombasa, saying they will disrupt operations.

Speaking outside the DWU headquarters in Mombasa County, Ms Omery claimed Sang had adopted a divide-and-rule leadership to control the union and funds, and hence her faction would not support any industrial action at the port.

“He approved several things without our knowledge as officials and members, and therefore we are not going to support demonstrations or strikes at the port,” Omery said.

Mr Owuor claimed unilateral decisions by Sang have made the union to incur a Sh52.9 million debt even as it collects a Sh5.3 million monthly contribution from members.

“There has been a plot by Sang to recruit KPA managers into the union so as to increase monthly contributions from members. We do not want strikes or management staff in the union. As workers, we are at peace with the work we do, and we do not want disruptions,” he said.

Donald Bemwabaya, a union member, claimed Sang wanted to misuse them in demonstrations and strikes, while he was the one who approved CBAs and a medical scheme that capped the amount allocated to port workers when they fall sick.

Mr Bemwabaya claimed Sang called a strike in the past and abandoned some members when they were sacked for participating in the illegal industrial action.

“He has approved pay schemes and a capping for medical cover that has seen port workers removed from the Intensive Care Unit to public hospitals because they had exhausted the amount allocated to them. We do not want to be used in personal wars,” Bemwabaya noted.

Yesterday, Sang said the union has already signed for a new medical scheme with KPA management that will ensure sick workers are not removed from hospital beds again because of capping.

He also said the union had secured a date to start negotiations for a new CBA after a two-year delay following the recent pressure on the KPA management.

He said the new medical scheme will provide for insurance to top up the medical bill after sick dockers exhaust the amount allocated in their medical scheme.

“We have concluded negotiations for a better medical scheme which provides for a top-up after exhausting the allocated amount for inpatient and outpatient. We borrowed this model from a telco company, and it is the best in terms of controls,” he explained.

“The scheme also provides for maternity and spectacles. Our CBA negotiation by the Joint Industrial Council is also scheduled for Tuesday next week,” Sang said.