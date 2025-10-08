Prof Arthur Obel remembered as brilliant, controversial scientist at requiem mass

The Family and friends of of the late Pro. Aurthur Obel congregated at the All Saints Cathedral church for a requiem mass. [Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Prof Arthur Othieno Obel was on Tuesday remembered as a brilliant yet controversial medical scientist whose ground-breaking ideas, intellect, and generosity left a lasting mark on Kenya’s scientific landscape.

The late prof Obel, 79, died on September 27, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

During a requiem mass held at the All-Saints Cathedral, family, friends, and colleagues gathered to celebrate the life of a man who inspired admiration, debate, and deep affection in equal measure.

The solemn service drew tens of mourners who reflected on his scientific achievements and his devotion to family.

Speakers described Prof Obel as a visionary thinker and a man of deep conviction.

His first wife, Joyce Andati, recalled the fond memories of meeting Obel as a teenager and building a life together, describing him as a lifelong pillar of strength and kindness.

“You schooled me, took me to college, and supported my siblings when our father passed away. You were a friend, a provider, and a present father. I will miss you for the rest of my life,” she said.

His younger wife, Millie Chepkemoi, paid an emotional tribute, calling him more than a husband.

“My provider, my comforter, my companion. Even in my sorrow, I thank God for the gift of you. Sleep well, my beloved Arthur. I will carry you in my heart forever,” she said, holding back tears.

His family remembered him as a loving patriarch who valued education, discipline, and humility.

His son Brian Milton eulogised him as a man of quiet strength and unwavering integrity whose actions spoke louder than words.

“Dad didn’t always speak in grand gestures, but his presence was constant. He showed up every time, with kindness, wisdom, and love that never faltered. He taught me what it means to stand tall, not just in strength but in character. His patience, humility, and sense of duty shaped the foundation of who I am. I will miss him deeply, but his legacy lives on in every lesson he taught and in every value he instilled in us,” he said.

The family of the late Professor Aurthur Obel led by his Son John Masaba,view the body at The All Saints Cathedral Church after the requiem mass on October 8,2025.He will be laid to rest on friday October 10 2025 in Busire Village,Busia County.[Benard Orwongo,Standard]

Professor Arthur Obel was one of Kenya’s most distinguished and controversial medical scientists.

Born in 1940, Professor Obel rose to prominence in the 1990s for his ground-breaking yet controversial HIV/AIDS research.

A graduate of the University of Nairobi and the University of London, he claimed to have discovered anti-AIDS formulations-Kemron and Pearl Omega, which drew global attention and debate.

Though later discredited by international health authorities, his work forced a conversation about the potential of African-led scientific research and the scepticism it often faces on the global stage.

Outside the laboratory, Obel’s career spanned academia and public service.

He served as Chief Scientist in the Office of the President and was a Fellow of the Kenya National Academy of Sciences.

Colleagues described him as an ambitious scholar who mentored a generation of young researchers and championed the need for homegrown medical solutions.

He was known for his disciplined lifestyle, sharp intellect, and firm belief in African solutions for African problems.

Despite the controversies that defined part of his legacy, Obel’s contribution to medical research and education remains monumental, cementing his place in Kenya’s scientific history as a man who dared to defy convention in pursuit of knowledge.

Professor Obel’s body will be flown to Kisumu on Thursday ahead of his burial on Friday, October 10, at his rural home in Busire, Busia County.