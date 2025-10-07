Standard Group hosts sixth edition of "Tamasha ya Ulimbwende wa Kiswahili" focused on climate change

Various winners and teachers with their certificates and trophies joined by Mstahifu Mabruki,Radio Maisha's Victor Mulama, Anduvate Kennedy ,Suzzy Nandama both of Daraja Bora Foundation, during Schools' Swahili Festival dubbed 'Tamasha Ya Ulibwende Wa Kiswahili' at the Standard Group's Office,Nairobi . October 4th,2025.[Elvis Ogina,Standard]



The sixth edition of “Tamasha ya Ulimbwende wa Kiswahili” under the theme “Kiswahili, Daraja La Maarifa Ya Tabianchi” was held on Saturday at the Standard Group offices along Mombasa Road.

Past editions of the event have been held at Makini School in Kisumu and Sidai School in Kajiado County. The event was the fourth edition to be held at the company’s premises.

Eleven schools, mostly at the primary level, attended the event, which seeks to promote usage, celebrate, and honour developments and strides made in the Kiswahili language.

The 11 schools were Jamhuri Primary, Uprising Education Centre, Chantilly Schools, Sigona School, Zabur Girls School, Westlands Primary, Rudolf Steiner School, and Heritage Junior School. Others were Moi Kabarak, Moi Education Centre, and Thika High School for the Blind.

The edition, which was a partnership between our sister station Radio Maisha and the Daraja Bora Foundation, started with a morning show Nuru Ya Lugha that airs every Friday with host Victor Mulama.

The event’s chief guest was Dr. Sussy Nandama, a Kiswahili lecturer at Kenyatta University. Other guests included Kiswahili enthusiasts Okello Mjomba, Mstahifu Mabruki, K.M. Anduvate (Director of Daraja Bora Foundation), and teachers Mr. Namanda of Moi Primary and Junior School Kabarak, Elizabeth Kingo’la of Moi Education Centre, Mr. Antony of Chantilly Schools, and Anne Chege of Thika High School for the Blind.

Later, the students and pupils participated in drama, debate, impromptu speeches, traditional folk songs, music, public speaking, dances, and poetry competitions, followed by awards and tree planting at Green Park.

The awards included trophies, certificates, and textbooks for schools and individuals.

Speaking during the event, teachers from various schools appreciated Standard Group PLC for the event, which is now in its sixth edition.

“Today we were informed and learnt a lot about climate change, and pupils interacted with each other from different schools,” said Elizabeth Kingo’la, a teacher at Moi Education Centre.

She added: “They were also happy to know that their peers have various talents, and those who thought they were weak in Kiswahili were motivated that they can be better too, like others.”

Dr. Nandama welcomed the event, saying the pupils had learnt a lot from the activities.

“I thank Standard Group PLC for promoting the Kiswahili language, which is known across the world and spoken by over two million people. Those schools that did not make it should ensure they participate in next year’s edition,” said Dr. Nandama.

K.M. Anduvate said the tree planting exercise was a reminder that it is our Africanness that will save us from the slavery of thinking and running to the West for help.

“For those schools that missed out, it’s not the last — more editions will come, and they will get opportunities to participate,” he said.

Speaking at the event, Mulama said the event, which is now one year old, gave learners an opportunity to showcase their talents in various activities while demonstrating knowledge about dealing with climate change.

“For us to deal with climate change, our behaviour towards the environment should also change. I also call upon stakeholders not to fail to use Kiswahili or education in creating awareness in the community on climate change because it’s not only the government’s mandate to do so but all of us,” he said.

In the awards, Cloe Wema of Moi Educational Centre won in the poems category with her poem titled Hotuba, while Moi Primary and Junior School Kabarak won in the poems and cultural dances categories.