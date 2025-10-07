Senators call on boys to shield girls from abuse, nurture mutual respect

Kenya Women Parliamentary Association say the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, new HIV infections, and GBV among learners are alarming. [File, Standard]

Senators have pleaded with boys to protect girls against sexual violence and avoid engaging in casual sex that could lead to sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.

Speaking during the Senate Mashinani sessions held in schools, legislators under the umbrella of the Kenya Women Parliamentary Association they said the rising cases of teenage pregnancies, new HIV infections, and sexual and gender-based violence among learners are alarming.

The awareness campaign on triple threat aims to educate learners and teachers on the dangers of early sexual activity and the importance of mutual respect between boys and girls.

“Imagine a 10-year-old getting pregnant. What we are saying here is extremely serious,” Senator Catherine Mumma posed to students, at St Joseph Nasewa in Matayos, Busia County.

Mumma addressed at least 1,000 learners and teachers from various schools

“We have come to tell you that menstruation is a normal, natural occurrence for girls. Boys, you must not shame girls because they have stained their uniforms. Whether you are a boy or a girl, you must support each other,” said the senator.

The senators also cautioned boys against engaging in unprotected sex, warning that it exposes them to sexually transmitted infections that could cause lifelong complications, including infertility.

“For boys who think they cannot get infected, know that some of you are harbouring infections without treatment, which can destroy your fertility,” said the senator.

“If you make a girl pregnant, ask yourself; how many of you can buy pampers or food for that child?

‘‘You cannot bring a human being into this world that you cannot take care of.”

The legislators also urged students to focus on education, noting that although Kenya has a “back-to-school” policy for young mothers, but only a small percentage of girls who get pregnant actually return to class.

Busia County is among regions recording high numbers of teenage pregnancies and new HIV infections.

Data by the National Syndemic Diseases Control Council (NSDCC)shows 240,000 teenage girls became pregnant in the country last year.

In Matayos sub-County in Busia alone, 767 teenage pregnancies were reported.

Jenny Gakii, acting Director, Regional coordination, at NSDCC told learners that Kenya continues to face a worrying HIV burden.

“Kenya has about 1.4 million people living with HIV, and 62,900 of them are children,” she said.

In 2023 alone, 19,991 Kenyans contracted HIV, among them, where 2,799 were adolescents.

“The new infections we are reporting are worrying. At least 54 adolescents get infected every week,” posed Gakii.

During the interactive session, learners boldly spoke about their lived experiences, blaming “wababas” (older men), boda boda operators, and those who exploit vulnerable girls with money or gifts.

“Wababas have relationships with students-they give us money for pads and escorts.

Boda boda operators also or lifts to and from school,” learners shouted boldly when asked who were perpetrators of defilement to girls.

The senators also reminded learners that beyond HIV, unprotected sex exposes them to other infections, including Human Papillomavirus (HPV), which can cause cervical cancer in women.

“It is not just about HIV or pregnancy,” warned Senator Abdillahi Miraj. HPV is real, and it can lead to cancer later in life”

She added, “The consequences of casual sex affect both boys and girls. “Finish your education first, there is enough time for sex later”.

Additionally, the senators called on all learners to stay focused on their education and avoid risky behaviour.

Accompanying senators was NSDCC Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Douglas Bosire, who said teenage pregnancies across the country, and more so Busia county, are worrying.

Last year, Busia recorded a total of 4,512 adolescent pregnancies in 2025, among children ages 10 and 19 year.

“This means we had children who dropped out of school because of pregnancies,” regretted Bosire.

Early pregnancies he said results into loss of future lives in terms of potential of children, more so girls.

“To us in HIV spaces, if you see a pregnant child, you know the child engaged in unprotected sex. This unfortunately leads to HIV infections and other sexually transmitted diseases, an issue that continue perpetuating HIV cases, that impede progress of 2030,” said Bosire.

In 2024, about 41 percent of new HIV infections, representing 6,362 cases, were among adolescents and young people aged 1& and 24 years.

As of 2024, Busia County had an estimated 886 new HIV infections, with adolescent new HIV infections accounting for 15 per cent (135) of the total new HIV infections.