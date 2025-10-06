KMPDU slams governors over remarks on Kiambu infant deaths, warns of nationwide strike. [File, Standard]

The Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) has condemned remarks by the Council of Governors (CoG) dismissing claims of infant deaths at Kiambu Level 4 Hospital.

In a statement issued on Monday, 6, KMPDU Secretary General Dr Davji Atellah said a health crisis has persisted in Kiambu County, which the governor has continued to ignore.

His remarks follow an earlier statement by CoG chairman Ahmed Abdullahi, who rejected reports that more than 100 newborn babies have died at the hospital, terming the claims misleading, aimed at tarnishing the image of devolution.

“The Council of Governors (CoG) has noted with great concern the publications by the KMPDU on health issues in Kiambu County. The Council dissociates from the headline about the death of 136 babies and categorically states that it is not factual but pure witch-hunt,” said Abdullahi.

According to him, the reports on the infant deaths were malicious and inaccurate.

“The health function in Kiambu is functional, and we have doctors in all facilities and on duty. We urge the Ministry of Health and KMPDU to stop politicising health and leave the level of government with the mandate to run it. It cannot be run from Afya House,” he added.

However, Atellah urged CoG to stop the blame game and instead engage the union in finding solutions, including launching investigations into the matter.

“Cease the public relations war and engage KMPDU leadership immediately and in good faith to restore functionality in Kiambu's health system and across all affected counties,” said Atellah, who called on the President to dissolve the Kiambu County Government.

He also warned that if no action is taken, “the Kenyan doctors too will take collective action in solidarity with their Kiambu colleagues through the issuance of a National Strike Notice on 25th October 2025 to protect the dignity of the medical profession and to defend the sanctity of life and healthcare in Kenya.”