Writer Zukiswa Wanner reportedly kidnapped in Israel

Writer Zukiswa Wanner was kidnapped in Isreal on the night of October 1, 2025. [Screen Grab]

Renowned Zukiswa Wanner was reportedly kidnapped in Israel on the night of October 1, 2025.

This is according to husband James Murua who said the incident happened on the global Sumud Flotilla water off the Gaza coast.

"The Flotilla comprises of over 50 vessels with thousands of participants, with involvement from activist, doctors and artistes from more than 44 countries", Murua stated

Adding that, "on the night of October 1, several boats on the Flotilla were boarded by the Israel regime, she along with others were kidnapped. The Flonitna's main purpose was to deliver food and medical supplies to the people of Gaza," he added

However, according to the husband, Zukiswa has been an advocate of Palestinian struggle with her roots in the African National Congress while in exile in Lusaka.

On the fateful night, he stated that he was tracking the flotilla on the official tracker until 1am only to wake up later and realized that it had been intercepted with reports linking it with Israeli forces.

"I appeal to the government of Kenya, where she has been a resident for 14 years and the African Union to to do anything in its power to get her and others who have been kidnapped by the Israeli regime," Murua stated

He added that, "I also appeal to black writers and anyone of good conscience to raise their voices and stand up for Palestine

According to a statement attributed to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the sole purpose of the so-called Hamas-Sumud flotilla is provocation, not humanitarian relief.

The statement added that Israel has consistently reiterated its readiness to transfer any genuine aid safely through established humanitarian channels.

The Ministry said ‘Israeli Police searched the flotilla claimed to be carrying, in order to facilitate its peaceful delivery to Gaza and nothing was found’.

This, thus, made authorities in Tel Aviv conclude that the activists were up to no good citing that this was never about providing assistance but staging a provocation.

"Several vessels from the flotilla have already been safely intercepted, and their passengers are being transferred to an Israeli port. All passengers are safe and in good health”, it added.