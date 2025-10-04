×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Join Thousands of Readers
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Public questions DCI's timing of cocaine smuggler's arrest, day after KTN's expose

By Ronald Kipruto | Oct. 4, 2025

Drugs Concealed by the suspect. [Photo, DCI]

Detectives from the Anti-Narcotics Unit have arrested a 41-year-old woman for attempting to smuggle cocaine to Dubai through Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), minutes before takeoff.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect had allegedly concealed several pellets of cocaine inside her body.

“She turned herself into a smuggling vessel, concealing several pellets of cocaine inside her body in a desperate gamble to outwit airport security. But her plan unraveled when detectives, acting on instinct and intelligence, flagged her for additional screening,” DCI said in a statement.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Scanners later revealed she was carrying the drugs internally.

“Placed under medical supervision, she later excreted three pellets of cocaine, confirming detectives’ worst fears about her risky concealment method,” the statement added.

The DCI said investigations are ongoing before the suspect is arraigned in court.

Her arrest comes  just a day after an investigative report by The Standard exposed security lapses at JKIA, revealing how a 28-year-old man had earlier smuggled cocaine through the airport.

Footage from the expose showed the suspect, identified as Da Mata Dos Santos, carrying a black backpack and accompanied by an aide who allegedly helped him bypass multiple security checkpoints.

Although Santos successfully cleared the Kenyan exit point, he was later arrested at Heathrow Airport in London. Investigations revealed he had made several trips in and out of Kenya using a tourist visa.

Kenyans react

Today’s arrest has ignited debate online, with many Kenyans accusing airport security of laxity and acting only after KTN’s revelation.

“All of a sudden, you can now detect drugs hidden in the body, yet before, even those in bags went unnoticed,” wrote X user, Okuyu Karing’a.

“She’s been arrested because she didn’t grease the right palms,” another user commented.

“After the expose? It has to make headlines for you to act. You might as well be part of the problem,” posted another under the name Spartan.

“DCI, are you saying you can easily nab drugs hidden in someone’s body but fail to spot a suitcase full of cocaine?” added Njama Githua.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cocaine Smuggler Arrested Drug Trafficking JKIA Drug Smuggling Cocaine Highway
.

Latest Stories

UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
Politics
By Brian Otieno
2 hrs ago
Inside MPs' plan to free Kenyans from clutches of rogue lenders
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
If US tour was to rejuvenate Gachagua politics it did the opposite
Barrack Muluka
By Barrack Muluka
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

CS Murkomen blows taxpayers' millions on lavish forums
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
CS Murkomen blows taxpayers' millions on lavish forums
Show of might in Jukwaa la Usalama meetings across the country
By Sunday Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Show of might in Jukwaa la Usalama meetings across the country
No mercy: Jobless youth scammed, kidnapped, charged with terrorism
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
No mercy: Jobless youth scammed, kidnapped, charged with terrorism
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
By Brian Otieno 2 hrs ago
UhuRuto spat: Case of the pot calling the kettle black
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved