Kenya seeks Uganda's help to trace Njagi, Oyoo allegedly abducted in Kampala

Activist Bob Njagi. [File, Standard]

The Kenyan High Commission in Kampala is in talks with the Ugandan government to help trace Bob Njangi and Nicholas Oyoo who were allegedly abducted in Ugandan.

In a statement seen by The Standard, the Commission stated: “In light of the foregoing, and in order to address the concerns raised by the families of the two Kenyan nationals, the Mission requests the Ministry’s assistance in liaising with the relevant authorities in Kampala to obtain information regarding the current situation of the missing Kenyans in order for the Mission to take appropriate action in securing their release and safe return to Kenya."

The two Kenyan activists were reportedly abducted by armed men believed to be Ugandan security officials on Wednesday afternoon in Kampala after joining opposition leader Bobi Wine’s campaign trail.

The activists, had travelled to Uganda on Monday with two Ugandan companions and were last seen at a petrol station in Kampala around 3 p.m. when four armed men in a greyish van reportedly forced them into the vehicle, a witness said

"They were four of them there was also a lady who was seated in front they took Bob and Oyoo Ochieng who is the secretary general of the Free Kenya Movement," the witness recounted, speaking on condition of anonymity

The witness, who said he was briefly detained and later released, added, "I told them that my car is not locked, I cannot go to where I don't know, and then they asked me to just get out and then go and lock my car"

Njagi and Oyoo’s phones were reportedly switched off shortly after the abduction, leaving colleagues stranded and unsure of their whereabouts.

"I don’t know where Bob is. I don't know which police station he has been taken to. I honestly don't know where he is. I'm just stranded here," the witness said

Videos from Tuesday show Njagi on stage alongside Bobi Wine in Kamuli District, Eastern Uganda, as the opposition leader campaigned ahead of the 2026 presidential election.

Njagi and Oyoo reportedly travelled across Buyende and Kamuli with National Unity Platform leaders before the incident

For Njagi, this is not the first abduction as he was reportedly taken last year alongside the Longton brothers over alleged links to anti-government protests and disappeared for more than a month.

The incident follows similar cases in the region, including the arrest and border dumping of Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire in Tanzania four months ago.