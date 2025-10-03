Kagwe defends 4 percent Sugar Development Levy amid cane shortage

Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe appears before Senate Committee on Delegated Legislation to discuss the Sugar Development Levy Order, 2025, at County Hall, Nairobi. October 2, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has defended the four percent Sugar Development Levy stating that the government was not about overburdening the sugar industry but aligning the resources to the scale and scope of today challenges and opportunities.

Kagwe who appeared before the Senate Delegated Legislation Committee said that the Kenya Sugar Research and Training Institute had its mandate broadened under the new Act to include training, a development that requires heavy investment in curriculum and infrastructure.