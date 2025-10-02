×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Bobi Wine condemns abduction of Kenyan activists in Uganda

By Sharon Wanga | Oct. 2, 2025

Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine has condemned the alleged abduction of two Kenyan activists, Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo. 

The two members of the Free Kenya Movement were reportedly seized on Wednesday afternoon at a petrol station, where they had stopped to repair their car, and driven to an unknown location. 

Their phones have since been switched off.

“We condemn the continuing lawlessness by the rogue regime and demand that these brothers be released unconditionally! The criminal regime apparently abducted them simply for associating with me and expressing solidarity with our cause,” Wine said in a statement. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Njagi and Oyoo had arrived in Uganda on Monday this week and joined Bobi Wine, the National Unity Platform presidential candidate, on the campaign trail. 

On Tuesday, they travelled with NUP leaders across Buyende and Kamuli districts.

Vocal Africa, a regional rights group, also denounced the incident. “We strongly condemn the abduction and demand their immediate and unconditional release,” the organisation said.

For Njagi, this is the second such ordeal. In 2024, he was abducted alongside the Longton brothers over alleged links to anti-government protests and went missing for more than a month before resurfacing.

Yesterday’s incident adds to a series of cross-border crackdowns on activists. 

Just four months ago, Kenyan activist Boniface Mwangi and Ugandan activist Agather Atuhaire were arrested in Tanzania and later abandoned near their respective borders. 

Last year, Ugandan opposition figure Kizza Besigye and activist Hajji Lutale were arrested in Nairobi and deported to Uganda in what rights groups described as extrajudicial renditions.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Cross-border abductions East Africa Police Abductions Bob Njagi and Nicholas Oyoo Missing
.

Latest Stories

Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Why proposed government asset valuation policy is bad for Kenya
Opinion
By Eric Nyadimo
1 hr ago
Ruto will get his second term due to Uhuru, clerics' prayers
Michael Ndonye
By Michael Ndonye
1 hr ago
IEBC must embrace proactive communication ahead of 2027
Opinion
By Ndong Evance
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
By Francis Ontomwa 1 hr ago
Cocaine highway: JKIA at the heart of international drug smuggling
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
By Anne Atieno and Olivia Odhiambo 1 hr ago
Inside Dalmas Otieno's emotional send-off
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
By Julius Chepkwony 1 hr ago
Tried and tested: Gideon returns to Baringo politics, eyes Senate seat
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
By Nancy Gitonga 1 hr ago
Knife, condom, HIV kits: Court told chilling details in socialite's murder case
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved