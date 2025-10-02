Attorney General backs Kanja in Sh60b payroll power struggle

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja and NPSC chairman Amani Komora address a press briefing on police recruitment in Nairobi, on October 1, 2025. [Collins Oduor, Standard]
Attorney General Dorcas Oduor has backed Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja in his fight with the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) over the Sh60 billion police payroll.
