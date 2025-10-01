Government puts school heads on high alert as unrest rocks schools

Teachers unions leaders sign MOU at State House. [File, Standard]

The Ministry of Education has put school heads across the country on high alert as cases of student unrest continue to spread in this third term, threatening to disrupt learning and destroy infrastructure ahead of national examinations.

With rising cases of indiscipline and arson, the government insists that expulsion, prosecution, and transfers will only follow due process.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba warned that institutions must no longer cover up indiscipline and acts of destruction, stressing that learners who engage in criminal activities must face the law and appropriate disciplinary action.

“The correct position is that you can expel a student after disciplinary proceedings and if at the conclusion of it, the decisions of the committee together with the parents and board determine the action to be taken,” said Ogamba.

He said the recent cases where some students were involved in burning down schools, “and even breaking into the bursar’s office and looting the resources. These students are now in custody; it is a crime.”

He dismissed claims that learners should hide behind the right to education even when they engage in acts of destruction.

“You have to weigh; do you leave a student to burn the school because he has a right to education? There is a channel to ensure that the child is disciplined and goes through the process,” he stated.

The CS noted that candidates involved in arson activities will do the exam from outside. But in the other classes, they learn from home.

“Discipline and rules of schools have to be adhered to. You cannot move a child from one school to another and keep committing the same offence,” he added.

The remarks come amid fresh cases of student unrest reported in several parts of the country, with schools being torched, property vandalized, and valuable resources lost.

The Ministry has now directed school boards, principals, and county education officers to tighten vigilance and enforce discipline firmly.

Principal Secretary for Basic Education, Professor Julius Bitok, said that no student involved in arson or destruction of school property will be allowed to walk away scot-free.

“The new spate of unrest in schools, burning some infrastructure we have given firm instructions to our county directors and sub-county directors to be on top of the game,” Bitok said.

“If they suspect there is any school which is likely to get disturbance, they should immediately call meetings with students and teachers to counter any pending destruction. No student will be allowed to destroy school property and go scot-free. We will take them through the disciplinary process,” said Bitok.

He further appealed for vigilance, particularly during this sensitive term. “This is a very delicate term. We don’t want any disturbance in our schools and we know some disturbances are caused by stress, but we are asking our teams to be on it,” he said.

The unrest has ignited debate among political leaders, education stakeholders, and parents on how to balance discipline with the rights of learners.

In Kericho County, leaders have taken a hardline stance with Belgut MP Nelson Koech calling for tougher measures, including treating students who commit arson as criminals.

“Any child who burns a school is a criminal and they should be treated as such. They should go to jail or be taught in approved schools. Such students should not escape with light punishments,” said Koech.

His sentiments were echoed by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who proposed a national conversation on reinstating corporal punishment in schools.

“The destruction of school property began the moment caning was banned. The country must engage in a broader discussion about the policy that outlawed caning. Even the Bible states that if you spare the rod, you spoil the child,” said Cheruiyot.

He praised parents and residents in Kapkatet for stopping further unrest at Tengecha Boys’ after students torched a dormitory last week.

“Most schools in this county were built through the contributions of parents and the local community. They understand the pain of such destruction. Any student unwilling to learn should consider dropping out instead of causing havoc,” he added.

The debate has also drawn in former leaders and educationists including former Roads Minister Franklin Bett, who helped build Litein High School’s administration block in the 1990s, said the recent unrest that destroyed the facility requires deeper investigation.

“There may be a third force involved. This incident demands a thorough and independent probe by the Ministries of Education and Interior,” Bett said.

Former Litein Boys Principal John Rop cautioned that the unrest is a major setback for candidates preparing for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

“It will be a disaster if candidates cannot sit for their examinations due to this destruction. The Ministry of Education, parents, and the Board of Management must urgently meet to ensure continuity of learning,” he said.

The Ministry of Education has reminded principals that transfer and admission of students involved in indiscipline will only be authorized under strict guidelines.

In a circular, Kericho County Director of Education Julius Ngoneshi warned school heads against admitting expelled students without proper clearance.

“Principals are expected to ensure they give release letters to students seeking transfer stating clearly the conduct of the students concerned. A principal who covers up a student’s conduct shall be held responsible for any subsequent problems,” Ngoneshi stated.