CS Wahome backs tycoon Ashok, deals former PC Chelogoi blow over Sh1.3b land

By Josphat Thiong’o | Sep. 30, 2025
Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome has maintained that the disputed Sh1.3 billion piece of land in Loresho, Nairobi belongs to businessman Ashok Kumar. 

While appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Lands on Tuesday, September 30, CS Wahome revealed that the ministry’s records backed Ashok’s claim adding that any other land ownership documents may have been obtained fraudulently.

"The record we have supports ownership by Ashok. If anyone has documents contrary to this I'm afraid they are a fraud. Any other document that says otherwise is not ours," said Wahome. 

The said land which has been  subject to prolonged court battles for more than 10 years has seen Kumar and former Nairobi Provincial Commissioner Davis Nathan Chelogoi claim ownership. 

The land with reference number 18485 IR number 64011 is located along the Lower Kabete road. 

Members of the National Assembly Committee summoned Wahome to answer queries over the dispute with MPs seeking to know her involvement in the dispute and to establish the legitimate owner.

