Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested

A law enforcement officer suspected of being behind an illegal arms and ammunition trade that has contributed to insecurity and violence in various parts of the country. [Courtesy, Standard]

The arrest of a senior prisons officer, two armourers and a storeman has lifted the lid on how law enforcers, the very persons charged with the responsibility of making the country safe, are using their positions to fuel insecurity.

Following a sting operation by the Operations Support Unit (OSU), the four were seized separately as they tried to move rounds of ammunitions and a cache of firearms from Nairobi to Turkana County, which is among the counties in the North Rift experiencing insecurity fanned by easy access to illegal firearms.