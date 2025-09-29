×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Kenya's Bold Newspaper
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Bandits in uniform: Police officers linked to illicit arms trade arrested

By Hudson Gumbihi | Sep. 29, 2025
A law enforcement officer suspected of being behind an illegal arms and ammunition trade that has contributed to insecurity and violence in various parts of the country. [Courtesy, Standard]

The arrest of a senior prisons officer, two armourers and a storeman has lifted the lid on how law enforcers, the very persons charged with the responsibility of making the country safe, are using their positions to fuel insecurity.

Following a sting operation by the Operations Support Unit (OSU), the four were seized separately as they tried to move rounds of ammunitions and a cache of firearms from Nairobi to Turkana County, which is among the counties in the North Rift experiencing insecurity fanned by easy access to illegal firearms.

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Access this article for Ksh5
Already a subscriber? Log in
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Illegal Firearms Banditry Banditry Attacks Cattle Rustling
.

Latest Stories

KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
KCB eye win against Sharks as league action picks up pace
Football
By Washington Onyango
5 hrs ago
Rising Starlets shift focus to Tanzania clash
Football
By Elizabeth Mburugu
5 hrs ago
World Mountain Running star Kiriago says he was inspired by Tokyo team
Sports
By Stephen Rutto
5 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
By David Odongo 5 hrs ago
Remembering Prof. Obel: The brilliant but controversial Kenyan scientist
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
By Juliet Omelo 5 hrs ago
How universities risk shutdown as students threaten to back striking dons
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
By Nancy Gitonga 5 hrs ago
How Kenya's own officers allegedly supplied guns, bullets to bandits
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
By Daniel Chege 5 hrs ago
How trip to visit sick aunt became deadly journey for 14 family members
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved