Thousands flock to Nairobi National Park on free entry day

Kenyans throng Nairobi National Park during the free entry park day, on September 27, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Residents of Nairobi and its neighbouring counties, including children and students, thronged Nairobi National Park to enjoy wildlife viewing on a day of free entry.

Some arrived on foot after being dropped off by public transport at the park gate along Lang’ata Road, while others came on bodabodas, online taxis, private vehicles, school buses, and hired tour vans.

From Saturday morning, the park saw a significantly larger number of visitors than it typically handles on a normal weekend.

However, those without Kenyan national IDs were denied entry to the Nairobi Safari Walk, National Park, and the Animal Orphanage.

The free entry was a one-day offer exclusively for Kenyan citizens at Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS)-managed national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries across the country.

The offer was courtesy of the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

It was the second such offer by the Kenya Kwanza regime, aimed at encouraging Kenyans — including those who cannot afford regular park entry fees — to visit national parks, reserves, and sanctuaries.

The offer coincided with World Tourism Day, which was celebrated globally today under the theme: “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

Members of the public at Nairobi National Park during the free entry park day, on September 27, 2025. [Elvis Ogina, Standard

“This initiative is an opportunity for every Kenyan to reconnect with our breathtaking wildlife heritage, deepen our collective commitment to conservation, and experience the unparalleled beauty of our natural treasures,” said Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano, in a statement on her X account.

She added: “By opening the gates to these iconic species, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya’s rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come.”

Kenyans had the opportunity to see caged animals up close at the Nairobi Safari Walk and the Animal Orphanage, taking photos and videos to preserve the memories.

As late as 3 p.m., more Kenyans were still streaming in, hoping to catch a glimpse of the animals.

Security was tight inside the park. Rangers and KWS staff controlled traffic both inside and outside and were available to assist, especially for first-time visitors.

Ambulances from the Kenya Police and private entities such as Nairobi West Hospital were on standby in case of emergencies.

The free entry offer also caused a major traffic jam along the busy Lang’ata Road.

Normally, the park charges Kenyan citizens Sh430 for adults and Sh215 for children to enter Nairobi National Park. Entry to the Nairobi Safari Walk and the Orphanage is Sh225 for adults and Sh215 for children.

School-going children pay Sh130, but those registered under the Wildlife Clubs of Kenya pay Sh80.

The Nairobi Safari Walk is an elevated wooden boardwalk that winds through enclosures housing lions, rhinos, cheetahs, leopards, elephants, and other animals.

The Nairobi Animal Orphanage houses caged wild animals that are injured, orphaned, or vulnerable and require specialized care before being released back into the wild.

To enter the park, visitors must have a personal vehicle, a hired car, or a tour van.

Susan Wanjiku, a resident of Ongata Rongai, lauded the government for the initiative and called for more such opportunities.

“I am so happy for this opportunity. Most of us — our boyfriends have failed to bring us here — and I appreciate that this free chance has enabled us to come,” said Wanjiku.

She added: “I’ve only ever seen lions and cheetahs in newspapers and on TV, but today I saw them live. I urge the government to offer such chances more often in the future.”

Wanjiku also urged KWS to capture the many baboons that usually wander near the Multimedia University gate and relocate them to the park.

For Larry Sakwa, also from Ongata Rongai, the free entry was welcome, but he appealed for reduced entry fees in general.

“It was a nice opportunity for many of us who cannot afford the entry fees, but we urge the government to reduce it to at least Sh100 to allow more ordinary citizens to come and see the animals,” said Sakwa.

Paul Omondi, Deputy Park Warden, said they had put all necessary measures in place to ensure smooth entry and wildlife viewing.

“When you come into the park, the park rules are clearly stated. One of them is the speed limit. The speed limit within the parks and reserves is 40 km/h,” said Omondi.

He added: “We ensure that every visitor coming in receives a copy of the park rules. We also have teams in place to ensure that all guests entering with their vehicles are properly guided.”

Omondi noted that today’s biggest challenge was the overwhelming number of people visiting the orphanage and Safari Walk, as well as the large number of vehicles moving into the park.