Muguna resigns as Nairobi water boss

Outgoing Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Nahashon Muguna. [File, Standard]

After serving for about eight years, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company Managing Director Nahashon Muguna called it quits

“The decision has been reached after careful consideration, and I believe it is in the best interest of both myself and the organisation at this time,” Muguna’s letter dated September 26, 2025, to the board reads in part.

Adding that, “I have resigned to pursue other endeavours and I am grateful for the opportunity to have served the people of this great city of Nairobi

Muguna’s last days in office were marred with leadership wrangling, pitching two unions at the same company, Kenya Union of Water and Sewerage Employees (KUWASE) and Water Services Workers Union (WASWU).

But Kuwase moved to court in 2024, challenging the board’s decision to extend Muguna’s term beyond retirement age.

He had, however, secured stay orders and was supposed to serve until the end of 2025.

Kuwase officials had accused the board of alleged double standards in the implementation of the Public Service Act, claiming that how staff in different departments are treated was against the provisions of Section 80 (1) (a) and (b) of the Public Service Commission Act.

“Our fight was that we have a retirement age that is well defined in the constitution, that at 60 anyone in public service leaves the office and we wanted the law to be applied equally,” Wycliffe Onditi, who is Kuwase, Nairobi branch secretary general

Adding that, “We welcome the resignation and we honour him for what he has done and achieved, but it is time for another person to come in and serve and push the company to the next level and we promise to support whoever will be brought in,”

Meanwhile, the Water Service Workers Union said Muguna’s position should be advertised immediately, adding that they will accept to work with anyone who will be appointed by the board.

“We call for a thorough investigation touching on procurement deals in the company, even as we appeal for the national government to appoint a qualified engineer from the Ministry to take over, not someone who will be imposed by City Hall,” stated Waswu National Secretary General Matilda Jebet

“We want the relevant authorities to come and investigate some people in the company, including those who have been siphoning money using falsified foreign trips,” Jebet added.