Suspect in Russia war recruitment syndicate arrested

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspected human trafficking mastermind accused of luring Kenyans to Russia under the guise of lucrative job offers, only for them to end up in the Russian military and deployed to the frontline in the war in Ukraine.

In an operation on Wednesday, detectives from the DCI’s Transnational Organised Crime Unit, backed by other security agencies, raided Great Wall Apartments in Athi River where 21 Kenyans were found being processed for travel to Russia.

The operation led to the arrest of Edward Kamau Gituku, identified as the mastermind coordinating the illegal recruitment. According to investigators, the victims were scheduled to depart on different dates in September and October for “employment.”

Authorities say the breakthrough followed months of coordinated surveillance after reports that Kenyans were paying hefty sums for jobs abroad, only to be forced into combat. Some of those who returned have suffered injuries, torture, or psychological trauma.

“Two Kenyans recently returned from Russia. One is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital,” the DCI revealed.

The victims told detectives they had been lured by an overseas recruitment agency and signed binding contracts requiring payments of between Sh1.65 million and 2.31 million for visas, travel, accommodation, and other logistics. Several had already deposited between Sh50,000 and 100,000, lured by promises of salaries up to Sh200,000 a month.

During the raid, officers seized job offer letters, cheque books, travel documents, and agreements suggesting a partnership between Global Face Human Resource Ltd and Ecopillars Manpower Ltd for recruitment and deployment of Kenyans to Russia.