×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Suspect in Russia war recruitment syndicate arrested

By Lenox Sengre | Sep. 26, 2025

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has arrested a suspected human trafficking mastermind accused of luring Kenyans to Russia under the guise of lucrative job offers, only for them to end up in the Russian military and deployed to the frontline in the war in Ukraine.

In an operation on Wednesday, detectives from the DCI’s Transnational Organised Crime Unit, backed by other security agencies, raided Great Wall Apartments in Athi River where 21 Kenyans were found being processed for travel to Russia.

The operation led to the arrest of Edward Kamau Gituku, identified as the mastermind coordinating the illegal recruitment. According to investigators, the victims were scheduled to depart on different dates in September and October for “employment.”

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Authorities say the breakthrough followed months of coordinated surveillance after reports that Kenyans were paying hefty sums for jobs abroad, only to be forced into combat. Some of those who returned have suffered injuries, torture, or psychological trauma.

“Two Kenyans recently returned from Russia. One is admitted at Kenyatta National Hospital,” the DCI revealed.

The victims told detectives they had been lured by an overseas recruitment agency and signed binding contracts requiring payments of between Sh1.65 million and 2.31 million for visas, travel, accommodation, and other logistics. Several had already deposited between Sh50,000 and 100,000, lured by promises of salaries up to Sh200,000 a month.

During the raid, officers seized job offer letters, cheque books, travel documents, and agreements suggesting a partnership between Global Face Human Resource Ltd and Ecopillars Manpower Ltd for recruitment and deployment of Kenyans to Russia.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Directorate of Criminal Investigations Luring Kenyans To Russia Russia-Ukraine War Kenyatta National Hospital
.

Latest Stories

Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
Body of officer who died in Haiti arrives in Kenya
National
By Okumu Modachi
2 hrs ago
Lawyers criticise Ruto's housing pledge to police and teachers
Courts
By Kamau Muthoni
2 hrs ago
State bans Saccos from borrowing to pay dividends
Business
By Brian Ngugi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
By Standard Team 2 hrs ago
Russian lures Kenyans with big promises to be dogs of war in Ukraine fight
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
By Pkemoi Ng'enoh 2 hrs ago
Why Athi-River is safe haven for human smugglers
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
By Fred Kagonye and Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
How I was trafficked into Somalia for gun training to avenge my father's death
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
By Josphat Thiong’o 2 hrs ago
UDA entrenches zoning, issues 21 nomination certificates for by-elections
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved