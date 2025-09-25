Include us in the compensation panel, demo victims urge

Prof Makau Mutua, Senior Advisor on Constitutional Affairs in the Executive Office of the President. [File, Standard]

The families who had their loved ones killed during the demos in 2024 and 2025 have decried non-involvement in the Professor Makau Mutua led panel of experts to compensate them.

The families say that even though the panel is yet to hold sittings owing to a court order issued by the Kerugoya High Court, none of the members is a victim of police brutality that was witnessed during this time.

Justice Kizito Magare on September 8 issued orders stopping the taskforce from holding sitting to verify claims by the victims.

“A conservatory order to stay the commencement of the mandate of Panel of Experts in Compensation of Victims of Demonstrations and Public Protests pending the hearing of this application inter-parties,” said Magare.

The 14-member panel was gazetted by President William Ruto on August 26, with the Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo deputising Mutua.

The members are Amnesty’s Irungu Houghton, former Solicitor General Kennedy Ogeto, Rev Kennedy Barasa, Linda Musumba, and Dr John Olukuru.

Others are Dr Duncan Ojwang', Naini Lankas, Dr Francis Muraya Pius Metto, Juliet Chepkemei, Fatuma Abass and Raphael Anampiu.

They were all sworn in by Chief Justice Martha Koome on September 4 at Supreme Court buildings.

The panel was yet to discuss the awards which the families would get.

Edith Wanjiku, whose son Ibrahim Kamau was killed during the demos, said that their names were taken for presentation to Ruto after he said that he would invite them to State House.

Wanjiku adds that despite their names being presented to Ruto’s office she wonders why none was considered to be included in the panel.

“No one from the government has ever looked for me to offer an apology for killing my son,” she said.

“They played us there are no victims or their families.”

According to her, to have the panel without the victims does not make sense and that they are afraid that it may be another PR exercise by the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Wanjiku who is part of a support group formed by the families that lost their loved told The Standard that they welcome the move to compensate them but they need representation on the panel.

She added that justice remains a priority for them.

“We don’t just want to get paid, we also want the officers who killed our children to face justice,” she said.

Her daughter, Halfswa Wanjiku said that the setting up of the panel may mean well but one’s life cannot be compensated.

“When someone dies, they are dead, there is nothing that you can do to bring them back,” she said.

Joseph Sangala whose brother Andrew Kelvin Mwawasi was killed on June 25, 2025, among those killed said that the idea to compensate their families was a good move but they need representation in the panel.

“I support the compensation move since the government does not seem committed to ensure justice is served,” he said.

He says that the calls for compensation are welcome considering the parents went through a lot to bring up these children only for them to have everything stolen through a bullet.

Like Wanjiku, his family is yet to get an apology or an invite to meet the President despite their family names getting presented to him.

He said that even though the calls for compensation are getting louder the killer cops should be arrested and arraigned in a court of law.

“They should know that there are repercussions to some of the actions they took.”

He that cautions even though the calls to expand the compensation to factor in those killed in demos since 2017, the panel should be careful not to scandalize the process.

He opines that those killed in 2024 and 2025 should be prioritized since the ‘wound’ is still fresh.

According to Sangala, after finishing up with the victims from the two years then their mandate should be extended in order to ensure justice is served to those families who lost their loved ones since 2017.

He said that they are also Kenyans and every victim of police brutality should be treated equally.

Sangala warns that failure to involve their families risks the whole process.

Rose Nyaguthi’s son Michael Kihuga was killed in Area 59, Nakuru County alongside two other young men.

She says that she was shocked when Justice Magare issued temporary orders stopping the panel from carrying out its mandate.

“I would want the courts to allow the plan to continue,” she said.

Nyaguthi said that she’s neither gotten an apology from either the President or anyone from the government nor received an invite to go to State House as per his promise.

She, however, says that she expects justice to be served, not just compensation, adding that her case has never been investigated conclusively.

“I would love to get justice, but this administration is very secretive in how it runs,” she said.

She does not have a figure that she is expecting from the government but says that the families should get something that can improve their lives since their loved ones cannot be brought back to life.

“What they feel I am worth getting is welcome, but it should be something that will always remind me of my son.”

She says her joy in celebrating Kihuga's life would only be complete when his killers are brought to book.

Wanjiku says Sh3 million would be sufficient for them, while Sangala says that between Sh2-3 million, while Nyaguthii did not give a conclusive figure, saying the government should give them something reasonable.