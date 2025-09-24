×
The Standard

Kenya, Benin waive visas for citizens in new pact

By David Njaaga | Sep. 24, 2025

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi (left) with Benin Foreign Minister Oleshegun Adjadi Bakari after signing a visa waiver deal in New York.

Kenya and Benin will allow their citizens to travel visa-free between the two countries from next month under a deal signed on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Benin’s Foreign Minister Oleshegun Adjadi Bakari signed the agreement granting nationals up to 180 days of stay without visas, though the waiver does not permit employment.

Diplomats and their families will still need visas in line with host country laws.

“I want to appreciate you and commend President Ruto on the move. The waiver means that we are integrating the citizens of Africa and helping our youth take advantage of opportunities in Africa. It is a strong message,” noted Bakari.

The pact comes as Kenya pushes for continent-wide visa-free travel, with President William Ruto pledging last year to end visa requirements for all Africans visiting Kenya.

After the signing, Mudavadi also met Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto, who underscored his country’s intent to strengthen ties with Africa.

“Fifty-seven per cent of our population is African. Hugo Chavez always told us to be strategic with Africa because it is the future. We want to make progress and sign the pending agreements between the two countries,” observed Pinto.

He explained that pending deals cover tourism, agriculture and education. Mudavadi responded that the agreements could be advanced during upcoming meetings in Brazil and Nairobi.

“We can use this opportunity to sign one or two Memorandums of Understanding,” remarked Mudavadi.

Addressing Pinto’s comments on tensions between Venezuela and the United States over alleged drug wars, Mudavadi stressed the importance of international law.

Pinto added that “the fight against drug trafficking should be within the confines of the law.”

