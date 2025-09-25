Kenya's envoys get green light as MPs raise questions on DRC posting

Labour CS Florence Bore and PS Joseph Motari with Child Society of Kenya distribute relief items to flood victims at Kenya Railway Training Institute, Nairobi, on May 14, 2024. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The National Assembly has approved nine ambassadorial nominees, amid recommendations to have more career diplomats appointed.

The Defence and Foreign Affairs committee, led by Belgut MP Nelson Koech, vetted Florence Bore as High Commissioner to Windhoek, Namibia, Anthony Mwaniki for Ankara, Turkey, Lucy Njeri for Bangkok, Henry Wambuma for Bujumbura, Burundi and Abdirashid Salat Abdille for Jakarta, Indonesia earlier this month.

Others are Joseph Musyoka Masila for Riyadh, Saudi Arbia, Edwin Afande for Vienna, Austria as well as Jayne Toroitich and Judy Kiaria Nkumuri as Consul-General for Dubai, United Arabs Emirates and Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) respectively.

“We are persuaded that the candidates possess the requisite academic credentials, professional competence, and personal integrity to effectively serve as stewards of Kenya's presence on the global stage,” the committee’s report presented by vice chairman Bashir Abdullahi, read.

Gilgil MP Martha Wangari seconded the report saying they were not only looking at the nominees' qualifications but also their integrity and background. She said the House has previously denied a posting to DRC nominees because they felt they did not understand their role and would not add value for the country.

“It has been my view and that of many members of the committee that even as we get nominee, we must consider career diplomats for these opportunities because they are the people who work in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for many years and never get to actually go to the ultimate level of representing their country in missions,” she said.

Of the nine, five are serving career diplomats. Special mention was made to Kiaria, who the committee said showed readiness to serve as Consul General for Goma despite being a career teacher and whose appointment raised question even before she was vetted to check her suitability to serve.

“This posting to DRC seems like ‘poisoned chalice’ because it seemed to be jinxed from the start. Even when this nomination was done, DRC had started to reject before the posting is done. Even as we post this nominee, as a country we must sort out the relationship between ourselves and DRC otherwise it will be an exercise in futility if we keep vetting and sending people and are not accepted in the countries they are going,” Wangari said.

During the vetting, Koech said the government was addressing issues raised by DRC after it protested a decision to send a Kenyan Consul General to Goma before they were consulted.

Koech said DRC accused the Kenyan Government of sending a diplomat into their land before issues of concern they have raised are agreed upon.