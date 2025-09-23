×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Free entry to parks and reserves - Miano announces

By Ronald Kipruto | Sep. 23, 2025

Tourist vehicles at the Amboseli National Park. [Jayne Rose Gacheri, Standard]

Kenyans will enjoy free access to all wildlife sites across the country on Saturday, September 27, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has announced.

In a statement, Miano said the government will open all sites managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s wildlife heritage as well as mark World Tourism Day under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

“We invite all Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, which are not just Kenya's pride but the world's heritage,” said Miano.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

“By opening the gates to these iconic spaces, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya's rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come,” she added.

The CS urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and visit the KWS platforms and website for guidelines and inquiries on free entry into the parks.

“I encourage Kenyans to show up in their numbers but also implore them to observe the laid down rules as they tour the parks and reserves teeming with wildlife to avoid any hazards,” she said.

This is not the first time the government has opened parks, reserves and sanctuaries for free entry. Last year, Kenyans were granted access as the country marked the UN World Tourism Week.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

KWS Free entry for Kenyan citizens Tourism CS Rebecca Miano September 27
.

Latest Stories

The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
The missing link in push for electric bikes' uptake
Enterprise
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
Stop banking on labour exports and create opportunities locally
Opinion
By Faith Wekesa
2 hrs ago
These five men can deliver Kenya from politics of despair
Opinion
By Gitobu Imanyara
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Is Raila playing Ruto?
By Ndung’u Gachane 2 hrs ago
Is Raila playing Ruto?
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
By David Odongo 2 hrs ago
How a firm that didn't apply won a Sh337 billion tender
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Netflix, ChatGPT, Airbnb slapped with new digital tax
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
By Kamau Muthoni 2 hrs ago
Cash trail: How ex-staff wired Sh1.49b out of Equity Bank
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved