Free entry to parks and reserves - Miano announces

Tourist vehicles at the Amboseli National Park. [Jayne Rose Gacheri, Standard]

Kenyans will enjoy free access to all wildlife sites across the country on Saturday, September 27, Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has announced.

In a statement, Miano said the government will open all sites managed by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) to give Kenyans an opportunity to reconnect with the country’s wildlife heritage as well as mark World Tourism Day under the theme “Tourism and Sustainable Transformation.”

“We invite all Kenyans to take advantage of this opportunity to explore, learn, and celebrate the wonders of our parks, reserves, and sanctuaries, which are not just Kenya's pride but the world's heritage,” said Miano.

“By opening the gates to these iconic spaces, we aim to foster a greater appreciation of Kenya's rich biodiversity and inspire a shared responsibility to protect it for generations to come,” she added.

The CS urged Kenyans to turn out in large numbers and visit the KWS platforms and website for guidelines and inquiries on free entry into the parks.

“I encourage Kenyans to show up in their numbers but also implore them to observe the laid down rules as they tour the parks and reserves teeming with wildlife to avoid any hazards,” she said.

This is not the first time the government has opened parks, reserves and sanctuaries for free entry. Last year, Kenyans were granted access as the country marked the UN World Tourism Week.