Ruto calls for logistical support for success of Haiti Mission

President William Ruto at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York.[PCS]

President William Ruto has called on the international community to urgently strengthen logistical support for Haiti’s security operations, warning that weak supply systems have hampered the Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

Speaking at a high-level event on the MSS mission during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, Ruto said Kenya’s deployment had been operating at only 40 per cent capacity due to logistical failures that left officers exposed in hostile zones and unable to expand operations.

“It was expected there would have been force multipliers, armoured vehicles and logistical support to make the mission successful. Unfortunately, most of the vehicles we received were second-hand, and they broke down and put our people in grave danger in hostile areas,” said Ruto.

He added that the mission had planned to set up 12 operating bases in territories secured from gangs, but this could not happen because equipment, food and other essentials were stuck in Port-au-Prince due to weak logistical support architecture.

“We must be serious. The people of Haiti deserve better,” he said.

Despite the challenges, President Ruto outlined progress made under the MSS since Kenya deployed its first contingent of 200 officers in June 2024.

He noted that the airport, once surrounded by gangs, is now operational; the presidential palace and police headquarters have been secured; the police academy has resumed training and recently graduated 750 officers; ports have reopened; and schools and hospitals are functioning again.

“The gangs are cowards. With very minimal intervention, they have gone into hiding. The situation can and must be solved. It is not Mission Impossible,” Ruto declared.

The President urged the UN Security Council to ensure that any successor mission is given a clear mandate backed by predictable resources and robust logistical support to prevent backsliding.

He also praised the Haitian government and police leadership for working closely with Kenyan-led forces in reclaiming vital installations from gangs.

“As the curtain draws on the MSS, I salute all the gallant men and women in the mission for their sacrifice, diligence and service, not only to the Haitian people but also to humanity. They overcame tremendous odds to deliver on an onerous but vitally important mandate,” Ruto said.