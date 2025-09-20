×
Standard Group photojournalist detained

By Fred Kagonye | Sep. 20, 2025
Standard Media Group photojournalist Collins Kweyu. [File, Standard]

Standard Media Group photojournalist Collins Kweyu was on Friday, September 19, detained following a complaint lodged against him by a Migori-based judge.

Kweyu was arrested in Nairobi’s CBD and taken to Central Police Station after he sought a comment from the judicial officer in connection with a dispute the judge was presiding over.

According to a warrant seen by Standard Digital, police were only authorised to search his house, not detain him.

Crime Journalists Association of Kenya (CJAK) condemned the arrest, stating: “We wish to state clearly: using state machinery to silence a journalist investigating possible corruption within the judiciary is an attack not only on press freedom but on the very rule of law itself."

“Arresting him on a Friday evening to ensure prolonged detention until Monday only deepens the suspicion of bad faith,” added CJAK Secretary General Brian Obuya, demanding his safety while in custody.

According to Obuya, Kweyu's arrest and search warrant were intended to access Kweyu’s mobile phone and computer to reveal the source of his story.

“In journalism, sources are sacred. Any attempt to compel Mr. Kweyu to reveal his sources is a grave infringement on press freedom and a direct violation of the constitutional protection of journalists in Kenya.”

Reiterating CJAK's remarks, the Court Reporters Association of Kenya (CRAK) condemned the arrest and called for his immediate release.

“While we recognize the duty of law enforcement to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, we emphasize that every suspect is entitled to bail unless compelling reasons are presented to justify continued detention, as stipulated by law,” said CRAK Secretary General Sam Kiplagat.

“This case highlights the urgent need for law enforcement agencies to respect the rights and dignity of all individuals under investigation, and to uphold due process at every stage.”

Kiplagat added that Kweyu is presumed innocent until proven guilty and urged law enforcement to operate within the law.

“As this matter progresses, we urge all relevant authorities to respect the rights of suspects and to act swiftly to restore public confidence in our justice system.”

Police sources reveal that detectives handling the case plan to transfer Kweyu to Migori, where the complaint had been lodged against him and two others, before his arraignment.

