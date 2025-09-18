Kindiki hails health 'foot soldiers,' pledges better terms

Deputy President Rigathi Kithure Kindiki addressing Community Health Promoters on September 18, 2025. [DPS]

Deputy President Rigathi Kithure Kindiki on Thursday assured community health promoters that the government will improve their terms of service, calling them the backbone of Kenya’s health reforms.

Speaking at Irunduni in Tharaka Nithi County, Kindiki hosted more than 3,000 promoters from Embu County and praised them for driving registration into the Social Health Authority (SHA).

“We are grateful for the work the community health promoters are doing. You are the foot soldiers of our Universal Health Coverage project. You are our infantry on the frontline in our pursuit of better healthcare,” said Kindiki.

Government data shows SHA registration has surpassed 26 million Kenyans, with projections to reach 30 million by December. Kindiki credited this largely to door-to-door mobilisation by the health promoters.

“SHA registration would not have been a success if it was not for the support of CHPs. You are our SHA heroes. We are focused on improving your working conditions,” he noted.

The government and all 47 counties recruited more than 107,000 promoters two years ago, equipping them with basic medical kits for disease detection and referrals. They earn a monthly stipend funded jointly by both levels of government.

"The decision to recruit CHPs is one of the most consequential healthcare interventions since independence. What you are doing is great. You have saved the lives of many Kenyans who have known their health condition early and been treated before it got worse," said Kindiki.

He explained that the promoters carry out daily visits to homes, test for conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure, advise on diet, refer patients to hospitals, and follow up to ensure those under medication stick to prescriptions.

Kindiki acknowledged the strain in sub-county hospitals, affirming government commitment to addressing the challenges. “There is an issue around perfecting human resources, diagnosis equipment’s and medicines especially in our local facilities which we are addressing. This is work in progress,” he said.

“I know that you are not working under perfect condition but we are working hard to improve so that you can have a better working environment,” he added.

Governor Cecily Mbarire, who attended the meeting, echoed Kindiki’s sentiments. “CHPs have done a great job in promoting better healthcare among our people. These are the people who have pushed SHA uptake at the grassroots. These are the true ambassadors of SHA,” said Mbarire.

Kindiki also outlined progress on projects in Embu County, including construction of 12 markets, revived road projects, and expansion of last-mile electricity connections. He said government funding for electricity access in the county had risen from Sh576 million to Sh1.2 billion after lobbying by local leaders.

“We are grateful to the Embu County leadership for aligning MPs to supporting our agenda. We will support you 100 percent. I will do whatever I can to support the development of Embu County. I am available at any time to do this,” Kindiki assured.