The Standard

Murkomen backs police requesting fuel from distressed wananchi

By Mate Tongola | Sep. 16, 2025
Interior CS Murkomen revealed that plans are underway to increase the monthly fuel allocation to 650 liters.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has called on Kenyans to exercise patience with police officers who sometimes ask for fuel contributions when responding to emergencies.

Speaking during the Jukwaa la Usalama public engagement forum, Murkomen explained that each police station is allocated a capped amount of 450 liters of fuel per month.

He noted that the allocation is often depleted before the end of the month, particularly in urban areas where officers are more frequently engaged in crime prevention.

“So please bear with the police officer if they ask you for fuel. It is not corruption or a demand for a bribe, it is simply a result of the current leasing program, which provides 450 liters per month,” Murkomen said.

He acknowledged that in many cases, patrol vehicles are grounded by the 20th of the month, leaving officers unable to respond promptly to incidents.

The CS revealed that the government is reviewing the arrangement, with proposals underway to increase the monthly fuel allocation to 650 liters to improve efficiency in police operations.

