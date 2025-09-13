Governors urge counties to ignore notice on ambulance registration

CoG Chair Ahmed Abdullahi. [File, Standard]

The Council of Governors (CoG) has directed counties to disregard a notice issued by the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) requiring the mandatory registration of ambulances and emergency care personnel.

In a statement, CoG chairperson Ahmed Abdullahi said the council was “shocked” by the September 8 notice, which directed ambulance operators and emergency workers to register by September 15 or risk prohibition from offering services.

“The Ministry of Health and its semi-autonomous institutions have reneged on resolutions made towards cooperation and consultation on the subject matter. We therefore advise County Governments to disregard the public notice and treat it with the contempt it deserves,” said Abdullahi.

He added that Article 186 and Part Two of the Fourth Schedule of the Constitution assign ambulance services to county governments, which have developed dispatch and referral protocols over the past 12 years.

“The KMPDC Act does not confer any functions to any level of government. Accordingly, the threatened consequences of non-compliance with the notice are of no effect to Counties performing their constitutional mandates,” the statement read.

The CoG’s directive comes in response to a notice by KMPDC Chief Executive Officer Dr David Kariuki, requiring all providers of ambulance services and emergency medical personnel, including paramedics, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), ambulance operators, and other pre-hospital care workers, to register with the Council.

According to KMPDC, the goal of the exercise was to standardise emergency services nationwide. Providers who fail to comply risk sanctions, including prohibition from operating ambulances or delivering emergency medical services.

The governors, however, argue that KMPDC did not consult them, warning that duplication of roles would create financial and operational inefficiencies.

They maintained that any framework for emergency medical services must be developed jointly with counties, in line with the Constitution and past resolutions between the two levels of government.

