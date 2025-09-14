Ruto's goodies to teachers: Pay reforms, promotions, medical cover, housing

President William Ruto on Saturday unveiled a raft of commitments to teachers, pledging reforms on pay, promotions, medical cover, housing and funding.
The review, the President said, will be met in specific timelines after further consultations with unions, the Ministry of Education and the Teachers Service Commission (TSC).
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted