Ruto seals deal for Ethiopian power, offers to mend Nile Rift

Kenya will buy electricity from Ethiopia’s Grand Renaissance Dam under a new power deal, President William Ruto announced at the dam’s inauguration.
He also offered to mediate between Ethiopia, Egypt, and Sudan as as tensions over the dam’s impact on Nile waters deepen.
