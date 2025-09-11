Who's blocking justice? EACC-ODPP rift stalls high-profile corruption cases

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EÀCC) Head Office in Nairobi on March 25, 2025. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has made proposals to have prosecutorial powers that would see cases they investigate go through to court, even as it decried withdrawal of cases without being consulted.

This came during a session where Senators questioned what it considered as strained relations between EACC and Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), which has come in the way of fighting corruption in the country, citing concerns of unilateral withdrawal of corruption cases without consulting the Commission.