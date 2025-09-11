24 years after 911: Why Kenya's security still has dangerous loopholes

Private Security Guard from KK Company whisks people at the entrance of The Junction Shopping Mall on Thursday, 21, 2023. [File, Standard]

Today marks 24 years since the September 11 attacks in the United States, also known as 9/11.

Four hijacked planes crashed into New York’s Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and a rural field in Pennsylvania after passengers fought back. It remains the deadliest terrorist attack in history and set the stage for global war on terror.