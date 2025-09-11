×
From Jacob Juma to Kyalo Mbobu: How motorbike assassins terrorise Nairobi's elite

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 11, 2025
Kyalo Mbobu’s murder adds to a number of assassinations by gun-wielding boda boda riders, including businessman Jacob Juma. [Photos/Courtesy]

Gun-toting assassins riding on motorbikes are becoming a common thing in Nairobi, nipping lives and throwing families into mourning and despair.

The latest victim is city lawyer, Mathew Kyalo Mbobu, whose life was cut shot on Tuesday evening along Magadi Road in Karen South.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Nairobi Assassinations Kyalo Mbobu Killing Jacob Juma Murder Motorbike Gunmen Kenya
.

.

.

