William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league

President William Ruto’s recent trip to Addis Ababa turned heads after he flew aboard a Gulfstream GV private jet.[Courtesy]

Kenyans have criticised President William Ruto's choice of flying a lavish private jet to Addis Ababa, which reportedly cost taxpayers over Sh12 million on jet-hire alone.

Many view the extravagant spending as a tone-deaf act, given the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens.