William Ruto: The hustler who doesn't mind spending in billionaires league

Kenyans have criticised President William Ruto's choice of flying a lavish private jet to Addis Ababa, which reportedly cost taxpayers over Sh12 million on jet-hire alone.
Many view the extravagant spending as a tone-deaf act, given the economic challenges faced by ordinary citizens.
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access
Subscribe Today & Save!
- Unlimited access to all premium content
- Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
- Mobile-optimized reading experience
- Weekly Newsletters
- MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in
to pay
5 for this article