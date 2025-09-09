KeNHA warns aspirants against defacing road signs with campaign posters

KeNHA says there are rising cases of political posters being plastered on road signs, particularly in constituencies and wards ahead of by-elections. [File, Standard]

Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) on Tuesday warned aspirants and their supporters against defacing road signage with posters, saying the offence attracts heavy penalties.

The warning by KeNHA comes at a time when aspirants have intensified campaigns ahead of the by-elections scheduled for November 27, 2025.

The road agency said there were rising cases of political posters being plastered on road signs, particularly in constituencies and wards.

KeNHA in a statement, cautioned that the practice not only damages critical road infrastructure but also endangers motorists and other road users by obscuring vital traffic information.

“The public is cautioned against this act, as it proves to be destructive to motorists plying the affected routes, which could lead to accidents and possible loss of lives,” read the statement in part.

The authority warned that offenders would face heavy penalties, including a fine of not less than Sh85,000, imprisonment, or both.

KeNHA also urged the public to help curb vandalism by reporting incidents to its offices, police stations, or through the toll-free number 0800 211244.

The warning comes just weeks before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declares the official campaign period for the by-elections.

The campaigns will run from October 8 to November 24, 2025, with daily activities allowed between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

The by-elections will cover 24 electoral units, including 16 MCA seats, six parliamentary seats, and one senatorial seat, arising from resignations, deaths, and nullifications.

KeNHA reminded candidates that compliance with public order and safety laws is non-negotiable.

The authority assured that it remains committed to keeping Kenya’s roads safe, clear, and free from illegal campaign materials.