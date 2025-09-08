×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Read Offline Anywhere
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

'Counties spending less on pay,' SRC projects in new data

By David Njaaga | Sep. 8, 2025
Salaries and Remuneration Commission Chairperson Sammy Chepkwony. [File, Standard]

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) projects a sharp fall in counties’ wage-bill-to-revenue ratio to 35.38 per cent in the third quarter of the 2024/2025 financial year, down from 43.34 per cent in the previous quarter.

The national government’s ratio is also expected to drop to 26.46 per cent from 28.02 per cent over the same period, according to the commission’s Third Quarter Wage Bill Bulletin released on Monday, September 8.

During the quarter, SRC received 30 pay-related requests from public service institutions with a total cost implication of about Sh411.7 million.

The commission approved Sh281.4 million, or 68.4 per cent of the requested amount.

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Allowances and benefits accounted for the largest share of requests at 76 per cent, followed by performance and productivity at 10 per cent, collective bargaining negotiations at 7 per cent, and job evaluation and salary structures at 7 per cent.

“The downward trend in the wage-bill-to-revenue ratio reflects ongoing efforts to ensure fiscal sustainability in the public service,” the commission noted.

The bulletin shows the wage bill for county governments is projected to fall from Sh63.63 billion in the second quarter to Sh54.66 billion in the third quarter.

For the national government, the wage bill is expected to drop from Sh153.71 billion to Sh130.79 billion.

The number of public service employees crossed the one million mark in 2024, reaching 1.023 million, with the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) remaining the largest employer. 

Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Wage Bill County Governments Public Service Pay SRC
.

Latest Stories

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
National
By Kamau Muthoni
9 mins ago
Trump denies nude birthday letter to Jeffrey Epstein published by House Panel
World
By AFP
11 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Financial Standard
By Brian Ngugi
39 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
By Kamau Muthoni 9 mins ago
Matrimonial property row: Billionaire Peter Munga's wife fights Sh433m loan case
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
By David Odongo and Raymond Muthee 39 mins ago
'Hustler's' lavish Sh1.4 billion jet
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
By Brian Ngugi 39 mins ago
12 banks face merger over Sh20b capital crunch
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
By Kamau Muthoni 39 mins ago
Why LSK wants loose-tongued politicians tamed
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved