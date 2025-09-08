Is President Ruto biting more than he can chew or is a strategic deceptor?

Three years down the line, President William Ruto’s promissory agenda reads like a litany of quixotic imaginings and fulfilments. The promises have been both noble and absurd. Like Miguel de Cervantes’ character, Don Quixote, in The Ingenious Gentleman Don Quixote of La Mancha, President Ruto appears to be in the grip of a compulsive desire to do great things in an impractical manner.
Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Unlock the Full Story — Join Thousands of Informed Kenyans Today
Subscribe Today & Save!
Unlimited access to all premium content
Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
Mobile-optimized reading experience
Weekly Newsletters
MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted
Already a subscriber? Log in to pay
5 for this article