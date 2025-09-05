×
DPP orders arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case

By David Njaaga | Sep. 5, 2025
Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan. [File, Standard]

The Director of Public Prosecutions has ordered the arrest and arraignment of Isiolo Governor Ibrahim Abdi Hassan, also known as Guyo, and seven others over the alleged kidnapping and robbery of a former county health chief in Machakos in June.

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) in a statement on Friday, September 5, said the decision followed a review of an inquiry file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations.

According to the ODPP, former Isiolo County Chief Officer of Health Abdirahaman Mohamed and 15 Members of County Assembly supporting the governor’s impeachment were meeting at Outbark Hotel in Maanzoni on Thursday, June 19, when the governor and his supporters arrived.

Acting on the governor’s instructions, the group allegedly disarmed and assaulted Abdirahaman before forcing him into a vehicle. He was later blindfolded, beaten and abandoned in the Ruai Sewage area.

During the incident, Abdirahaman lost a licensed Glock pistol with 15 rounds, an iPhone 16, KSh70,000 in cash and other personal items.

“CCTV footage from the hotel placed the governor and the other suspects at the scene,” said the ODPP.

The suspects — Abdullahi Jaldesa Banticah, Dade Boru, Abdirashid Ali Diba, Abdinur Dima Jillo, Ahmed Duale, Josephat Mwangi Komu and Yusuf Maina — will face charges of kidnapping with intent to cause grievous harm and robbery with violence.

The ODPP noted it remains committed to executing its constitutional mandate in line with the law, public interest and the administration of justice.

.

.

.

Digger Classified

