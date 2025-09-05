'Losing faith in Faith?' LSK President under fire over role in protest victims panel

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo takes the Oath of Office as the vice Chairperson of the Panel of Experts on Compensation of victims of protests and Riots on September 4, 202. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo’s acceptance of President William Ruto’s appointment as the vice chairperson of a panel on compensation for victims of protests has sparked heated debate online.

Odhiambo was named to the 19-member team, led by Prof Makau Mutua, through a gazette notice published on August 26.

The panel is tasked with overseeing reparations for victims of protests and riots.

Yesterday, Odhiambo defended her decision to accept the position, describing it as an opportunity to push for “a revolutionary shift in victim reparations.”

She insisted her role was to deliver justice.

“As I take up this responsibility, let it be known that I have in no way betrayed your trust. Let it be clear that access to criminal justice remains critical to me in our quest to promote and protect the rule of law as an essential element in the enjoyment of the fundamental human rights and freedoms.”

She pledged transparency, promising timely updates on victims’ cases.

“Faith Odhiambo will not let you down! The bloodshed by our comrades must not be in vain. No, I will not take any prisoners in this cause,” she added.

But now, many Kenyans have accused her of betraying the cause of justice, and questioned her presence in the panel.

“You've betrayed Kenyans, Faith. It’s sad. Being part of what you have been fighting in the name of compensation for victims is complete betrayal,” wrote Elly Okinyo on X.

X user Otieno Mak’Oluoch dismissed the panel as another hollow initiative. “This will be yet another avenue to ‘compensate’ victims, just like SHA is ‘treating’ all Kenyans, ‘new’ Education funding model ‘schooling’ all Kenyans, Housing Levy ‘building’ homes for all Kenyans, and Legislature creating good laws like CDF working for Kenyans.”

Others questioned the government’s priorities. “How can victims be compensated without perpetrators being held accountable? Why is government compensating if it does not take responsibility for their deaths?” asked a page under the name Hakuna Matata on X.

Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru was blunt: “Ruto’s government is becoming famous for one thing: world-class spending on advice, zero-class delivery on promises. A billion Kenya shillings advisors, yet the country is running on empty. Are they advising on how to make Kenyans suffer more efficiently?’’

Lawyer Levi Munyeri on his part called for Odhiambo’s resignation, arguing that while compensation for victims is necessary, the Constitution provides a clear procedure.

“It cannot be that the culprits are the ones who set the terms,” he said. “It is a personal decision for Faith Odhiambo to serve Ruto in an unconstitutional panel of experts. However, she must resign as LSK president. Failure to do so, we will file an urgent motion to eject her.”

But Senior Counsel Charles Kanjama urged Kenyans to give the task force a chance. Speaking on Spice FM last week, he dismissed claims that the team was designed to shield the government.

“If the President decides to establish a team of advisors to expedite the process of compensation, then that is something that should be celebrated,” Kanjama said.

The controversy comes a year after Odhiambo rejected another State House appointment.

In 2024, she turned down Ruto’s offer to join a task force auditing public debt, calling it unconstitutional. At the time, the LSK argued that only the Auditor General has the legal mandate to conduct such audits.

"The Council of the Law Society of Kenya has thus resolved that neither our president nor any of our members shall take up appointments or participate in the said task force," LSK Secretary Florence Muturi said in a statement.