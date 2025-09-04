×
Mudavadi, US Deputy Secretary, discuss Haiti mission

By Sharon Wanga | Sep. 4, 2025
A photo collage of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Deputy US Secretary of State Christopher Landau.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has had a telephone conversation with Deputy US Secretary of State Christopher Landau regarding the fragile security situation in Haiti and the future of the Multinational Security Support Mission (MSS).

The call came just a day after the tragic death of Corporal Kennedy Mutuku Nzuve, a Kenyan police officer who perished in a road crash while on duty in Pétion-Ville, Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

Landau conveyed the U.S. government’s condolences and expressed solidarity with Kenya, also wishing a swift recovery to eight other MSS officers injured in the same incident.

Both leaders paid tribute to those who have lost their lives while serving in Haiti and lauded the dedication of officers still on the ground.

The US commended Kenya’s leadership, particularly President William Ruto’s role in spearheading the multinational mission.

Mudavadi praised US efforts in rallying international support and boosting the technical capacity of the force.

According to Mudavadi, the MSS has already made notable gains: bolstering security operations, strengthening the Haitian National Police, and helping to restore learning in schools. 

But both sides acknowledged that sustaining progress will require urgent, predictable, and long-term backing from the international community.

“The success of the MSS is, however, dependent on the international community’s readiness to contribute sufficient and predictable support for the Mission,” the two noted, warning that Haiti’s stability remains precarious without such commitment.

Mudavadi reiterated Kenya’s unwavering commitment to the stabilisation of Haiti, even amid technical, logistical, and financial challenges. He further urged the UN Security Council to act decisively.

“Kenya calls on the United Nations Security Council to take the political steps in passing the requisite resolutions to ensure that the MSS or any other initiative gets predictable and adequate support to ensure that Haiti achieves the much-needed peace and prosperity. We owe it to Haitians; we owe it to humanity,” he said.

