×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Truth Without Fear
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download Now
The Standard

Pending bills surge to Sh525b, crippling businesses and straining SMEs

By Macharia Kamau and Graham Kajilwa | Sep. 4, 2025
Controller of the budget, Margaret Nyakango explains a point when she appeared before the parliamentary committee on budget and appropriation at English point, Marina in Mombasa.[Omondi Onyango/Standard]

The amount of money that the national government owes different businesses increased over the financial year to June this year, with companies continuing to bear the burden of pending bills that have seen many of them scale down, while some have shut down.

A new report by the Controller of Budget (COB) shows that pending bills by different Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and state corporations increased to Sh524.84 billion in the year to June 2025, up from Sh516.27 billion recorded in June 2024. 

Get Full Access for Ksh99/Week
Uncover the stories others won’t tell. Subscribe now for exclusive access

Subscribe Today & Save!

  • Unlimited access to all premium content
  • Uninterrupted ad-free browsing experience
  • Mobile-optimized reading experience
  • Weekly Newsletters
  • MPesa, Airtel Money and Cards accepted

Already a subscriber? Log in to pay 5 for this article
Follow The Standard channel on WhatsApp

Related Topics

Pending Bills Controller of Budget National Treasury Pending Bills Unpaid Pending Bills
.

Latest Stories

Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Only 3,000 schools get funds as ministry blocks ghost enrolments
Education
By David Njaaga
35 mins ago
High Court blocks arrest of Governor Guyo in kidnap, robbery case
North Eastern
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
Schools race to meet data rules as 32,000 comply after audit
Education
By David Njaaga
1 hr ago
.

The Standard Insider

What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
By Denis Omondi 4 hrs ago
What Kenya risks if stripped of US Non-NATO ally status
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
By Macharia Kamau 11 hrs ago
The broad based CSs at one: ODM quartet, Mt Kenya trio and the betrayal of Gen Zs
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
By Peter Kimani 15 hrs ago
Jubaland troops are here on exchange mission, so let's all take deep breath
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
By Brian Ngugi 3 days ago
Why Trump is demanding AfDB clean-up as Kenya's loan billions expose graft
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2025. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved