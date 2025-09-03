Jubaland fighters take over Mandera as State House, security boses remain mum

Mandera residence hold protest against the presence of Juba Land forces in Mandera town.[Courtesy]

In what could perhaps be the sternest test yet for Kenya’s territorial integrity in recent times, for more than a month, foreign troops from Somalia’s Jubaland state have pitched camp inside Mandera, occupying farmland in Border Point One village.

President William Ruto’s solemn oath as the foremost defender of the country’s sovereignty is under sharp spotlight as the State House remains eerily silent to the incursion.