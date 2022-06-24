× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Business
Politics
World
Politics
Africa
Health & Science
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Columnists
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

In 1963, Kenya had only two million voters, six parties

NATIONAL
By Amos Kareithi | Jun 24th 2022 | 2 min read
Kenyans queue to vote in 1963. [File, Standard]

As the poll nears, the main presidential candidates are now busy crunching numbers to establish the methods to be deployed to win the hearts of over 12 million votes to win the presidency.

This August, a total of 22.1 million voters will express their wish on who their next president will be. In the 2017 General Election, the battle was for 19 million voters who had to go to the ballot twice after the initial poll held on August 9 was invalidated by the Supreme Court.

This year's battle for numbers brings back memories of the first election conducted between May 18 and 26, 1963, soon after Kenya got independence. The election was historic in that for the first time, Africans were casting their votes to elect their representatives in the National Assembly and Parliament.

At the time, the country which had a population of 8.9 million people, registered only a total of 2,583,000 voters. Interestingly when the final tally of the votes cast was done, it turned out that only 1.7 million people had expressed their wish at the ballot.

Despite the razzmatazz generated by coming independence to a country which had been in shackles for almost 70 years, the voter turnout was 67.6 per cent.

KEEP READING

Although the dominant parties then were Kanu which comprised of the two most populous communities (Kikuyu and Luo) and Kadu which was an alliance of the smaller tribes, there was a third force.

Paul Ngei, a veteran politician who had earned his stripes at Kapenguria serving a jail term alongside former President Jomo Kenyatta and other freedom fighters had formed, African People’s Party (APP).

The outcome of the election which was boycotted by the entire North Eastern region saw Kanu garner 1,028,906 votes translating to 59.2 per cent. It also got 18 out 41 senate seats while Kadu managed 474,933 votes (27 per cent) and 16 senators.

The surprise package was APP which got 147,039 votes and snatched two senate seats while there was only one senator elected as an independent. Other fringe parties such as Nyanza Province African Union (NPUA) got only one seat in the Senate, while Baluhya Political party could only manage 5,520 votes and did not secure any Senate seat.

All the political parties that participated in the 1963 General Election are dead except Kanu, whose rule ended in 2002. 

More than ten elections have been held since this watershed polls, but some trends prevalent then are still seen today as party membership is still organised around communities and geographical locations. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

South Africa confirms first monkeypox case, not linked to travel
South Africa confirms the first case of monkeypox, Health Minister Joe Phaahla says it’s not linked to travel.
Why candidates should plan to meet Nyumba Kumi members
With the dust settled on the clearance process, the focus should now turn to the candidates' engagement with the electorate.

MOST READ

Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki

OPINION

By Muriithi Ndegwa

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant

By Gitau Wanyoike | 10 hours ago

State names hospital after fallen celebrated Prison commandant
UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

UK-based engineer takes aunt to court for 'grabbing' his land in Nairobi
Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot

By Paul Ogemba | 10 hours ago

Trustee official sued in row over Sh375m plot
House help steals Sh4m at Treasury CAS official house

By Collins Kweyu | 16 hours ago

House help steals Sh4m at Treasury CAS official house

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC