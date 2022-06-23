× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Wafula Chebukati invites all presidential candidates to a meeting next week

NATIONAL
By Stephanie Wangari | Jun 23rd 2022 | 2 min read
IEBC Commission Chairman Wafula Chebukati addresses a press conference at Bomas of Kenya on June, 20, 2022. [Samson Wire, Standard]

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Wafula Chebukati has invited all the four presidential candidates to a meeting on Wednesday next week. 

The candidates; William Ruto (United Democratic Alliance Party), Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance), George Wajackoya of Roots Party, and Waihiga Mwaure of Agano Party will meet with Chebukati at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club for consultations. 

Key on the agenda will be to discuss the printed voter register, the election results path and the harmonization of campaign schedules for the candidates.

"Please note that you may be accompanied to the meeting by not more than five persons," the IEBC Chairperson said in a circular. 

An audit of the Register of Voters (ROV) was recently completed by audit firm KPMG and  the final report submitted to IEBC on June 18.

KEEP READING

Chebukati stated that a total of 46,232 polling stations have been registered in 2022. This is a 13 per cent increase from 2017 where 40,883 polling stations were registered.
The number of registered voters has also risen from 19.6 million to 22.1 million, equivalent to 12.79 per cent.

According to IEBC CEO Marjan Hussein, the audit report also revealed a massive transfer of voters.

“KPMG analysed the full register and noted that there were transfer transactions processed between 2017 general election and May 2022.

"The analysis of those transfers identified several constituencies and counties showing trends of abnormal voter transfers having been processed in the Register of Voters,” Marjan said.

