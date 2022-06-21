× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Education Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Green Park bus terminus test run to start tomorrow

NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola | Jun 21st 2022 | 2 min read

Green Park Bus Terminus in Nairobi. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

Another trial test for the Green Park Bus Terminus has been slated for June 22 to June 26, for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying Rongai, Ngong, Langata, Kilimani, Highrise/Ngumo, Kawangware, and Kibra routes.  

In a public notice on Tuesday, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) says the terminus that has a capability of processing 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 per day, will be used as a drop-off and pick-up point for the matatus.

 “All vehicles using Railway bus terminus from Mombasa road will join Lusaka road at Nyayo roundabout to Jogoo toad roundabout, Landhis road to Hakati terminus,” the notice read in part.

The Railway Terminus will not be in use for the said period.

KEEP READING

NMS has also alerted that from June 23, all PSVs using Ngong road, Langata, and Argwings Kodhek roads and picking passengers from other places other than Railway bus terminus will pick and drop passengers at Green Park.

Under the new directive, all PSVs from East lands that operate to Kenyatta National Hospital and have valid licenses and passenger capacity of forty-two and above will continue to operate to KNH using Haile Selassie Avenue.

However, the test run will continue until Sunday, June 26, when the NMS General Mohamed Badi-led administration will issue further communication.

Initially, the park that can accommodate between 200 and 350 vehicles at a go was to be commissioned on May 24 but was postponed following what NMS said was a request for an extension by PSV operators.

 

