Green Park bus terminus test run to start tomorrow
NATIONAL
By
Mate Tongola
| Jun 21st 2022 | 2 min read
Another trial test for the Green Park Bus Terminus has been slated for June 22 to June 26, for Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) plying Rongai, Ngong, Langata, Kilimani, Highrise/Ngumo, Kawangware, and Kibra routes.
In a public notice on Tuesday, the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) says the terminus that has a capability of processing 1,000 PSVs per hour and up to 20,000 per day, will be used as a drop-off and pick-up point for the matatus.
“All vehicles using Railway bus terminus from Mombasa road will join Lusaka road at Nyayo roundabout to Jogoo toad roundabout, Landhis road to Hakati terminus,” the notice read in part.
The Railway Terminus will not be in use for the said period.
KEEP READING
NMS has also alerted that from June 23, all PSVs using Ngong road, Langata, and Argwings Kodhek roads and picking passengers from other places other than Railway bus terminus will pick and drop passengers at Green Park.
Under the new directive, all PSVs from East lands that operate to Kenyatta National Hospital and have valid licenses and passenger capacity of forty-two and above will continue to operate to KNH using Haile Selassie Avenue.
However, the test run will continue until Sunday, June 26, when the NMS General Mohamed Badi-led administration will issue further communication.
Initially, the park that can accommodate between 200 and 350 vehicles at a go was to be commissioned on May 24 but was postponed following what NMS said was a request for an extension by PSV operators.
RELATED VIDEOS
Rugby league joins clampdown on transgender athletes in women's sportRugby league has banned transgender players from women's international competition until further notice, following global swimming's decision to restrict trans athletes' participation
Man on the run to be extradited to UK to face child sex chargesKamau has been on the run for two years after allegedly jumping bail in the UK where he was facing seven charges of sexually assaulting a child under 13 years.
MOST READ
Rename Thika Superhighway, Times Tower and others after Kibaki
OPINION
- Murathe wants Raila to legalise bhang if he wins August polls
POLITICS
- Martha Karua downplays 'iron lady' tag on international media
POLITICS
- Meru man hangs on CS Peter Munya's helicopter
NATIONAL
- Bishop uses birthday gifts to build granny a house
RIFT VALLEY
- Kabogo: I have moved on from Kenya Kwanza 'sibling rivalry'
POLITICS