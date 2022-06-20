× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Health & Science Opinion Opinion Columnists Education Columnists Lifestyle Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Kenya's Covid-19 positivity rate at 12.6 per cent

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | Jun 20th 2022 | 2 min read

A man takes a Covid-19 test. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

The country is back in the red if the latest Covid-19 figures are anything to go by. 

According to Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, 252 people tested positive for the disease as of Monday, June 20, 2022.

“The positivity rate is now at 12.6 per cent. Of the cases, 228 are Kenyans while 24 are foreigners. 132 are males and 120 females. The youngest is a 1- 2-year-old while the oldest is 87 years old,” said Kagwe.

Kenya has recorded a total of 329,605 confirmed Covid-19 cases having conducted 3,724,555 cumulative tests.

KEEP READING

Nairobi is still the leading county in the number of positive cases. 

“In terms of county distribution; Nairobi 195, Kilifi 14, Kiambu 12, Mombasa 5, Siaya 5, Nyeri 4, Nakuru 4, Nyamira 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Murang’a 2, Kitui 2, and Tana River 1 case,” said Kagwe.

A total of 232 patients have recovered from the disease, out of which 223 are from the home-based and isolation care program, while 9 are from various health facilities countrywide. No patient has succumbed to the disease, and the cumulative fatalities in the country stand at 5,651.

“There are 75 patients currently admitted in our health facilities, while 3,081 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilator support, while 11 are in General Wards and are on supplemental oxygen. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU),” noted Kagwe.

A healthcare worker administers a Covid-19 vaccine in Nairobi on February 03, 2022. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

Vaccination still remains low, despite a total of 18,589,484 vaccines having been administered across the country. Of these, 16,647,255 are doses administered to the adult population. Another 1,495,936 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years, 40,251 are below 15 years but above 12 years while 406,042 are booster doses.

“Regrettably, the vaccination rate has dropped from over 300,000 doses per day in March 2022, to only about 12,000 vaccinations per day in May 2022.” Said Kagwe.

The Health CS has urged Kenyans to take up vaccination.

Share this story

