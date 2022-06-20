× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Moses Kuria: Why I no longer feel safe in Kenya Kwanza

NATIONAL
By David Njaaga | Jun 20th 2022 | 2 min read
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria [David Njaaga, Standard]

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria is unhappy with United Democratic Alliance bosses whom he accuses of sidelining other parties in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition from decision-making.

Speaking on Citizen TV on Sunday, Kuria alleged UDA was planning campaign rallies in Mt Kenya without involving his Chama Cha Kazi and William Kabogo’s Tujibebe Kenya which are partner parties in the alliance.

Kuria termed the move as being against the spirit of the alliance, equating it to politics of deceit and conmanship.

“For example, Deputy President William Ruto was recently in Western Kenya [to popularize his presidential candidature] and his campaign meetings were planned and managed by Western Kenya leaders who collaborated with UDA party officials.

 However, when it comes to planning events in the Mt Kenya region, the meetings are held exclusively by UDA party officials as we are thrown out,” he alleged.

He claimed aspirants had been warned against associating with him and William Kabogo.

“We reckon that we have a dispute. We also reckon that parties from Western Kenya, the Coast region and Ukambani, are being treated more fairly than parties that emanate from the Mt Kenya region. We think it’s an issue of utmost concern to the Alliance and Deputy President William Ruto as a presidential candidate,” he said.

Kuria's statement comes after Deputy President William Ruto pitched camp in Kiambu on Saturday, as the fallout between his party and affiliate leaders in the Kenya Kwanza Coalition showed no signs of ending.

 Kuria and Kabogo however, gave the rally a wide berth, citing humiliation.

Ruto, who was accompanied by his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, said he was the best choice for Kenyans "as the current government has subjected you to a high cost of living."

© The Standard Group PLC
