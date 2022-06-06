× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Five killed, 12 others injured after train rams lorry in Ruiru

NATIONAL
By George Maringa | Jun 6th 2022 | 1 min read
Authorities stated that the lorry stalled on the railroad shortly before the accident [iStock]

Five people died and 12 others injured on Monday evening, June 6, after a train rammed a lorry that had stalled on the railway track in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

According to police, the accident occurred at 7:46pm at the Kihunguro Railway Bridge.

"It was reported by members of the public that there was an accident at Kihunguro Railway Bridge involving a train and a lorry of registration number KBV 525Z," a report filed at the Ruiru Police Station under the OB Number 70/06/6/2022 said.

Authorities stated that the lorry stalled on the railroad shortly before the accident.

“Four bodies were found trapped under the train. One victim died during treatment in hospital, while 12 others are still recuperating," said the police report.

On Monday evening, the Kenya Railways said on Twitter that the train was ferrying empty saddles during the crash.

“This evening, while on its return from Ruiru, one of our freight trains carrying empty saddles, hit a lorry which got stuck while trying to cross the railway track at an illegal level crossing.

"Police are at the scene and the injured have been rushed to hospital," said the Kenya Railways.

The accident paralysed transportation on the railway track, forcing passengers plying the Nairobi CBD-Ruiru route to disembark at Kahawa and use alternative means of transport.

