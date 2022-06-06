Five killed, 12 others injured after train rams lorry in Ruiru
NATIONAL
By
George Maringa
| Jun 6th 2022 | 1 min read
Five people died and 12 others injured on Monday evening, June 6, after a train rammed a lorry that had stalled on the railway track in Ruiru, Kiambu County.
According to police, the accident occurred at 7:46pm at the Kihunguro Railway Bridge.
"It was reported by members of the public that there was an accident at Kihunguro Railway Bridge involving a train and a lorry of registration number KBV 525Z," a report filed at the Ruiru Police Station under the OB Number 70/06/6/2022 said.
Authorities stated that the lorry stalled on the railroad shortly before the accident.
“Four bodies were found trapped under the train. One victim died during treatment in hospital, while 12 others are still recuperating," said the police report.
KEEP READING
On Monday evening, the Kenya Railways said on Twitter that the train was ferrying empty saddles during the crash.
“This evening, while on its return from Ruiru, one of our freight trains carrying empty saddles, hit a lorry which got stuck while trying to cross the railway track at an illegal level crossing.
"Police are at the scene and the injured have been rushed to hospital," said the Kenya Railways.
The accident paralysed transportation on the railway track, forcing passengers plying the Nairobi CBD-Ruiru route to disembark at Kahawa and use alternative means of transport.
RELATED VIDEOS
UK PM Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with 59 shareUK premier Boris Johnson wins confidence vote with a majority of Conservative MPs deciding to stick with him; he'd have lost PM seat had he been voted out
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Ekuru Aukot disqualified from presidential race
POLITICS
- Raila Odinga cleared by IEBC, lists 10 concerns
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- No bumps, no junctions: How the Nairobi Expressway saves you time
BRANDING VOICE
By GAA
- Presidential debate still on course: Team
POLITICS
- Court bars JSC from recruiting new judges as CJ Koome appeals swearing-in order
NATIONAL
- Zimbabwe: Our people not selling toes for millions
AFRICA
By Brian Okoth