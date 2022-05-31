First female Prisons College Commandant Wanini Kireri is dead

The late Wanini Kireri. [Courtesy: Twitter]

Kenya Prisons Staff Training College Commandant Wanini Kireri died today, May 31, while undergoing treatment in hospital.

“The late Wanini Kireri passed on at the AAR Hospital along Kiambu Road today at noon while with her family members,” said Commissioner General of Prisons Brigadier (Rtd) John Warioba in a statement.

Ms Kireri was hailed for her dedication within the Kenya Prisons Service, where she rose through the ranks to become the first female Commandant of the Kenya Prisons Staff Training College.

“She had served the Kenya Prisons Service from 1982 when she was enlisted as a cadet officer. She was a gallant, dedicated, selfless and committed officer. Her illustrious career saw her serve in the service in various capacities,” said Warioba.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is among leaders who have mourned the departed Commandant. In his message of condolence shared via Twitter, he hailed Kireri as “a trailblazer who broke the glass ceiling for Kenyan women serving in the prisons service through sheer hard work, determination and discipline.”

The President also condoled with Ms Wanini’s family, friends and colleagues, regretting that death had “robbed Kenya of one of her brightest stars” whose decades of outstanding public service had helped uplift the profile of Kenya Prisons Service.

Principal Secretary in the State Department for Correctional Services Safina Kwekwe has also mourned Ms Kireri.

“As a patriotic and dedicated public officer, Madame Wanini influenced professionalism and diligence in human resource development at the PSTC,” said Kwekwe.

The late Wanini Kireri was first enlisted in the Kenya Prisons Service as a Cadet in 1982 and has over the years moved up the ranks to become Kenya’s highest positioned prisons officer, earning several accolades and decorations along the way.

