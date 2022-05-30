× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

5 people, including 3 Buruburu policemen, arrested for extorting man Sh80,000

NATIONAL
By Mate Tongola | May 30th 2022 | 1 min read
Four of the five extortion suspects are police officers. [File, Standard]

Police have arrested four police officers and one civilian on suspicion of extorting Sh80,000 in cash from a Tanzanian national.

It is alleged that the five “arrested” the Tanzanian national at Loitoktok in Kajiado County on Friday, May 27, bundled him into one of their two vehicles and drove with him to Nairobi.

The suspects are alleged to have extorted Sh80,000 from the victim, who later Sunday, May 29, filed a report at Loitoktok Police Station.

In the report filed under OB Number 25/29/05/2022, the suspects were identified as Corporal Geoffrey Mwongela of Buruburu Police Station, police constables Alex Katana and Kelvin Njuguna, both of Buruburu Police Station; Administration Police Constable Tony Sirgoi, who is attached to the Security of Government Buildings at Uhuru Camp and a 33-year-old civilian David Mutua, who hails from Masinga in Machakos County.

A sixth suspect escaped towards Emali, police said.

The suspects’ two cars, a Toyota NZE and a Mazda Demio, were towed to Loitoktok Police Station.

Police said the suspects, who are currently in custody at Loitoktok Police Station, were cornered on Sunday while speeding on the road leading to Loitoktok airstrip.

“They’d earlier been sighted at Shell Petrol Station on Loitoktok-Emali Road,” the police report said.

“One full set of police uniform, a pair of handcuffs and police communication gadget were recovered from the suspects,” the police report filed at Loitoktok station said.

Shame as Nairobi City Stars players robbed at Kasarani during match with Gor Mahia
Nairobi City Stars players and technical bench are counting losses after thugs made their way into their dressing room and stole valuables at Kasarani Stadium
There's a 'Cleophas Wakhungu Malalah' in 2011 USIU graduation list
For several days now, debate has been brewing on social media whether Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala holds a Bachelor’s degree from the USIU-Africa, or not.

Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner found dead
Nyakach Deputy County Commissioner found dead

COUNTIES

By Harold Odhiambo

